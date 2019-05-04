'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media

FARMINGTON, New Mexico (AP) — The stars of the latest installment in the "Jumanji" franchise have posted to social media about their experiences while filming in New Mexico.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Friday that the cast and crew of the forthcoming "Jumanji" sequel have completed filming in Farmington.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black shared photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube about their time in the city 182 miles (293 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Hart and Johnson expressed gratitude and admiration for the Navajo Nation.

Johnson trained at Defined Fitness and said that while he required security to hold back overzealous fans, he can "highly recommend" the gym.

Black filmed himself playing — and losing — shuffleboard among the locals at Three Rivers Tap & Game Room.

"It's a rad little town," Black said.