At a 30th anniversary screening for comedy "Hairspray," director John Waters talks about the film's radical message, while stars Ricki Lake and Debbie Harry reminisce about the shoot. (July 24)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricki Lake never thought she'd be celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Hairspray's" at the lofty Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Lake and most of the film's surviving stars, as well as its writer-director John Waters, gathered Monday at The Academy for a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. It was hosted by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, writer-director of "Moonlight."

Waters says of the film's pro-integration message: "It was a sneak attack. It was a Trojan horse." He joked that "even racists like 'Hairspray.'"

  • FILE - In this March 2, 2016 file photo, John Waters attends the opening night of the Metrograph movie theater in New York. Waters and members of the "Hairspray" cast gathered Monday at The Academy for a special 30th anniversary screening of the film at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) Photo: Andy Kropa, Andy Kropa/Invision/AP / Invision
