In Tribeca Film Festival docs, tragedy seen in first-person

NEW YORK (AP) — At this year's Tribeca Film Festival, several films use personal video footage as portals into tragic pasts.

From "Grizzly Man" to "Capturing the Friedmans," documentaries have long plumbed personal archives for first-person investigations. But the sheer intimacy of the documentaries on display at Tribeca provides a private exhumation, reaching into a recorded past to reveal first-person experiences with sexual abuse, addiction and gun violence.

Sasha Joseph Neulinger's "Rewind" culls from his father's family tapes to examine the sexual abuse he suffered between ages three and seven. "17 Blocks" captures the trauma of an African American family dealing with a Washington D.C. shooting, as seen by the family's youngest, camera-wielding son, Emmanuel.

"All I Can Say" is based on footage shot by Blind Melon frontman Shannon Hoon before he died in 1995.