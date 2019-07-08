Grand Ole Opry tours get updated with new immersive film
Kristin M. Hall, Associated Press
Updated
FILE - In this May 1, 2013, file photo, people visit the the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. A new immersive film showing at the Circle Room explains the history of the Grand Ole Opry while showing video clips of over 100 different artists on stage. The 14-minute film is hosted by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. less
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Every year, 1 million people come to the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, to see a performance, and event, or take one of the backstage tours that allow fans to see behind the red curtain on the "show that made country music famous."
And a new feature this year on those tours is an immersive film that explains the history of the unique institution while showing video clips of over 100 different artists onstage. The 14-minute film is hosted by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and is shown inside the new Circle Room.
The film is projected onto thousands of reflective threads, and the movement of the threads, as well as the curve of the screen, creates a sense of dimension.