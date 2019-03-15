Golden Globe Awards to kick off awards season on Jan. 5

FILE - This Jan. 6, 2019 file photo shows members of the media on the red carpet prior to the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp) and NBC will present the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has chosen a date for next year's Golden Globe Awards.

The association said Friday the 77th annual awards will be held Jan. 5. The ceremony will kick off a condensed awards season with the Oscars moving up their ceremony to Feb. 9, 2020.

In January, the Globes were watched by 18.6 million viewers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.