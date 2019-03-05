Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. At 21, Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine in March 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Move over Mark Zuckerberg. At 21, Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.

Forbes estimated that Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least $900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.

Facebook's Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit the big B mark.

Jenner told Forbes the milestone is a "nice pat on the back."

Detractors have wondered as the Jenner-Kardashian sibling climbed her way to a billionaire exactly what Forbes means by "self-made." Her family, after all, is rich and famous. Her mom, Kris Jenner, helped build her business.

Forbes says as long as she didn't inherit a business or money, she's labeled self-made.