Film producer and director Irwin Winkler spills the beans

FILE – In this April 28, 2000, file photo, actor and screenwriter Sylvester Stallone, right, and his "Rocky" co-star Carl Weathers, left, pose with producer Irwin Winkler at a ceremony honoring Winkler with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Winkler released a new memoir, "A Life in Movies: Stories from 50 years in Hollywood."

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning movie producer Irwin Winkler has lately looked over his many hits — and some misses — for a lively new memoir, "A Life in Movies: Stories from 50 Years in Hollywood."

Winkler's extraordinary list of films he has directed or produced includes "Goodfellas," ''Raging Bull," ''The Right Stuff," ''The Gambler," ''The Wolf of Wall Street," ''Creed" and the upcoming "The Irishman."

The book reveals a lot of behind-the-scenes nuggets for film buffs. Such as how Winkler invited elderly members of assisted living facilities to be extras in "Rocky," how Martin Scorsese almost took his name off "Raging Bull" and why "Creed" has two endings.