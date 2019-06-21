District 12 of 'The Hunger Games' is now a historic place

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — District 12 is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

North Carolina officials announced earlier this week that the Henry River Mill Village in Hildebran now has that historic designation. The village served as District 12 in "The Hunger Games," the 2012 box office smash.

Calvin Reyes, his mother and stepfather paid $360,000 in 2017 for the village in western North Carolina that served as the home of Katniss, Peeta and Gale. Since then, Reyes says people from 43 countries have toured it.

Reyes says people come for "The Hunger Games," but leave asking about those who lived there.

The Henry River Manufacturing Co. established the mill about 1905. It closed in 1970, and the mill burned in 1977. The property includes a company store and 20 textile workers' homes.