Clippers honor broadcaster Ralph Lawler for 40-year career

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ralph Lawler is calling his final regular season game for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The newly named Hall of Fame broadcaster is being joined by friend and former on-air partner Bill Walton for the Clippers' game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Lawler, who turns 81 on April 21, plans to end his 40-year career whenever the Clippers are eliminated from the playoffs, which begin this weekend.

The team plans a halftime ceremony for Lawler. They unveiled an on-court logo honoring him, and the players are wearing special shooting shirts thanking Lawler for his years of service.

Fans are signing an oversized thank you card outside the arena and will receive Lawler bobbleheads, which recite some of his signature phrases such as "Bingo!" and "Oh me, oh my!"

