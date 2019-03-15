Celebrity stylist Ali Mandelkorn goes thrifting for a cause

NEW YORK (AP) — A celebrity stylist has teamed with Goodwill of Southern California on a collection of thrift pulls to benefit employment programs for the disabled and disadvantaged.

Ali Mandelkorn's collection went on sale Friday at Thrilling, an online platform for vintage and thrift stores around the United States. Mandelkorn, who styles Janelle Monae, found everything from Balenciaga to Chanel.

She spent about seven hours in a Goodwill shop in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood to pull the collection together. Thrilling also threw in some designer duds donated by Mel B and Tatyana Ali, among others.

Prices range from $20 to nearly $300. Among Mandelkorn's favorite pieces are a pair of black ankle-strap Chanel flats and a few oversize blazers from the '80s.