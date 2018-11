Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 18-24

Nov. 18: Actress Brenda Vaccaro is 79. Actress Linda Evans is 76. Actress Susan Sullivan is 76. Country singer Jacky Ward is 72. Actor Jameson Parker is 71. Actress-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 70. Singer Graham Parker is 68. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 65. Actor Oscar Nunez ("The Office") is 60. Actress Elizabeth Perkins is 58. Singer Kim Wilde is 58. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 56. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 53. Actor Owen Wilson is 50. Actor Dan Bakkedahl ("Life in Pieces," ''The Mindy Project") is 50. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik is 49. Actor Mike Epps is 48. Actress Peta Wilson ("La Femme Nikita") is 48. Actress Chloe Sevigny ("Big Love," ''Boys Don't Cry") is 44. Actor Steven Pasquale ("The Good Wife") is 42. Rapper Fabolous is 41. Actor-director Nate Parker ("Birth of a Nation") is 39. Rapper Mike Jones is 38. Actress Mekia ("Secrets and Lies") is 37. Actress-comedian Nasim Pedrad ("Scream Queens," ''Saturday Night Live") is 37. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 34. Actor Nathan Kress ("iCarly") is 26.

Nov. 19: Talk show host Larry King is 85. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 82. Media mogul Ted Turner is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 76. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 69. Actor Robert Beltran ("Big Love," ''Star Trek: Voyager") is 65. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 64. Actress Glynnis O'Connor is 63. Journalist Ann Curry is 62. Actress Allison Janney ("The West Wing") is 59. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N' Roses) is 58. Actress Meg Ryan is 57. Actress Jodie Foster is 56. Actress Terry Farrell ("Becker") is 55. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 49. Singer Tony Rich is 47. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 45. Country singer Billy Currington is 45. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 45. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 43. Rapper Lil' Mo is 41. Director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") is 39. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 36. Actor Adam Driver ("Girls") is 35. Country singer Cam is 34. Rapper Tyga is 29.

Nov. 20: Actress-comedian Kaye Ballard is 93. Actress Estelle Parsons is 91. Comedian Dick Smothers is 80. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 76. Actress Veronica Hamel is 75. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 72. Actor Samuel E. Wright (Sebastian in "Little Mermaid") is 72. Musician Joe Walsh is 71. Actor Richard Masur ("One Day at a Time") is 70. Actress Bo Derek is 62. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 61. Actress Sean Young is 59. Pianist Jim Brickman is 57. Drummer Todd Nance of Widespread Panic is 56. Actress Ming-Na ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," ''Mulan") is 55. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 53. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 53. Actress Sabrina Lloyd ("Numb3rs") is 48. Actress Marisa Ryan ("New York Undercover") is 44. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 43. Actor Joshua Gomez ("Chuck") is 43. Country singer Josh Turner is 41. Actress Nadine Velazquez ("My Name Is Earl") is 40. Actor Jeremy Jordan ("Supergirl") is 34. Actress Ashley Fink ("Glee") is 32. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 32. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz ("Station 19") is 32. Actor Cody Linley ("Hannah Montana") is 29. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 23.

Nov. 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 84. Actress Marlo Thomas is 81. Singer Dr. John is 78. Actress Juliet Mills ("Passions," ''Nanny and the Professor") is 77. Actress Goldie Hawn is 73. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 70. Singer Livingston Taylor is 68. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 66. Actress Cherry Jones ("The Horse Whisperer") is 62. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 58. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 56. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 55. Singer Bjork is 53. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 50. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 50. TV personality Rib Hillis ("Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") is 48. Rapper Pretty Lou of Lost Boyz is 47. Football player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan ("Good Morning America," ''Live With Kelly and Michael") is 47. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 44. Actor Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld," ''It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 43. Actress Jena Malone ("Saved," ''Life as a House") is 34. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 33. Actor Sam Palladio ("Nashville") is 31.

Nov. 22: Actor Michael Callan is 83. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 78. Actor Tom Conti is 77. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 77. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, "The Sopranos") is 68. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 68. Actress Lin Tucci ("Orange Is The New Black") is 67. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 62. Actor Richard Kind ("Spin City," ''Mad About You") is 62. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 60. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 57. Actor-producer Brian Robbins ("Head of the Class") is 55. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 54. Actor Michael K. Williams ("12 Years A Slave," ''Boardwalk Empire") is 52. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 51. Actress Sidse Babett Knudsen ("Westworld") is 50. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 48. Actor Tyler Hilton ("One Tree Hill") is 35. Actress Scarlett Johannson is 34. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower ("Twilight" movies) is 30. Singer Candice Glover ("American Idol") is 29. Actor Dacre Montgomery ("Stranger Things") is 24. Actress Mackenzie Lintz ("Under the Dome") is 22.

Nov. 23: Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas ("Basic Instinct," ''Showgirls") is 74. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch ("Hollywood Squares") is 71. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 64. Actor Maxwell Caulfield ("The Colbys") is 59. Actor John Henton ("The Hughleys," ''Living Single") is 58. "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts is 58. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 52. Drummer Charlie Grover of Sponge is 52. Actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Family Law") is 51. Actor Oded Fehr ("The Mummy") is 48. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 46. Actor Page Kennedy ("Desperate Housewives") is 42. Actress Kelly Brook ("Smallville") is 39. Actor Lucas Grabeel ("High School Musical") is 34. TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi ("Jersey Shore") is 31. Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is 26. Actor Austin Majors ("NYPD Blue") is 23. Actress Olivia Keville ("Splitting Up Together") is 16.

Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 78. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 77. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 76. Singer Lee Michaels is 73. Actor Dwight Schultz ("The A-Team") is 71. Actor Stanley Livingston ("My Three Sons") is 68. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 64. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 62. Actress Denise Crosby ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 61. Actress Shae D'Lyn ("Dharma and Greg") is 56. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 56. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 56. Actor Garret Dillahunt ("Raising Hope") is 54. Actor Conleth Hall ("Game of Thrones") is 54. Comedian Brad Sherwood ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is 54. Actor Scott Krinksy ("Chuck") is 50. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 48. Actress Lola Glaudini ("Criminal Minds") is 47. Actor Colin Hanks ("Life in Pieces," ''Roswell") is 41. Actress Katherine Heigl ("Grey's Anatomy," ''Roswell") is 40. Actress Sarah Hyland ("Modern Family") is 28.