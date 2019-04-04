Boogity! Boogity! Boogity! Waltrip set to retire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darrell Waltrip says he will retire at the end of the Fox Sports portion of the NASCAR schedule following the June 23 race at Sonoma Raceway in California.

It will likely be the last time Waltrip will utter his "Boogity! Boogity! Boogity! Let's go racing, boys!" call to open a race.

Waltrip began his Fox Sports career with the 2001 Daytona 500. The Hall of Fame driver from Kentucky is now 72 and says he is looking forward to spending more time at home with his family.

Waltrip won 84 races and three Cup Series races over his career before moving straight into the broadcast booth. He was inducted into the third class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January 2012.

