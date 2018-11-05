Bono to Congress: Thanks for ignoring Trump on AIDS funding

LONDON (AP) — Bono has a message for the U.S. Congress: Thanks for ignoring President Donald Trump.

Trump has sought to slash hundreds of millions from U.S. funding for AIDS programs, but the U2 lead singer tells The Associated Press that members of Congress, "right and left," have so far turned him down.

His message? "Thank you for your leadership."

For the third time in a decade, Bono is organizing an auction to raise money for the fight against HIV/AIDS. Sotheby's announced details Monday of the Dec. 5 sale in Miami to benefit (RED), the charity founded by Bono in 2006.

The auction is curated by British architect David Adjaye, who designed the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and U.S. artist Theaster Gates.