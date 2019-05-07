Barack Obama's book not expected to be released in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama's post-White House memoir isn't expected to be released this year, setting up the likelihood that his book will drop during the 2020 campaign.

Publisher Penguin Random House started alerting foreign partners and others about the status of Obama's book on Tuesday. The former president has been writing the book himself, handwriting a first draft on legal pads.

The former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, signed lucrative book deals in 2017. Mrs. Obama's book was released last year and quickly became one of the most popular political memoirs in history, with more than 10 million copies sold worldwide.

The timing of the former president's book release is trickier. A 2020 book launch could thrust Obama into the spotlight just as Democratic voters are choosing a nominee.