Baby wait goes on for Meghan, Prince Harry and royal fans

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Princess Diana’s little boy, the devil-may-care red-haired prince with the charming smile is about to become a father. The arrival of the first child for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will complete the transformation of Harry from troubled teen to family man, from source of concern to source of national pride. less FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Princess Diana’s ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baby wait goes on for Meghan, Prince Harry and royal fans 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The baby wait goes on for Meghan, Prince Harry and royal-watchers around the world.

Media and well-wishers have been camped out in Windsor for days awaiting the birth of the couple's first child.

The couple haven't revealed their birth plans or due date, though Meghan said months ago that the baby was due in late April or early May.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace postponed a planned May 8 trip by Harry to Amsterdam for "logistical" reasons. The palace says the prince still plans to attend an Invictus Games event in The Hague the next day.

Meghan is not expected to have the baby at St. Mary's Hospital in London, where her sister-in-law Kate had all three of her children. She is sticking closer to the couple's home near Windsor Castle.