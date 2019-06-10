https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/entertainment/article/AP-NewsAlert-13964207.php AP NewsAlert Updated 11:00 pm EDT, Sunday, June 9, 2019 NEW YORK (AP) — 'The Ferryman' wins Tony Award for best play. Most Popular 1 A note to readers of New Canaan News 2 New Canaan mom Jennifer Dulos is missing: What we know so far 3 Some Connecticut private schools face shrinking enrollments 4 Ferguson beat Cerrone by TKO in lightweight fight at UFC 238 5 Lessons Learned / Mike Turpin 6 New Canaan woman accused of shoplifting from CVS 7 In Pictures / Hack-A-Thon at St. Luke’s View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.