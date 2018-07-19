With Comcast out, how Disney's empire will look with Fox





NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast's decision to drop its bid for Fox means Disney's $71 billion offer is likely to prevail.

If Disney's deal goes through, X-Men and other movies from Fox's studios could be added to Disney's upcoming streaming service.

Disney would also get controlling stake in streaming service Hulu.

But Disney would have to sell Fox's 22 regional sports networks to satisfy antitrust concerns, as Disney already owns a national sports network, ESPN.

Comcast would likely get European pay-TV operator Sky.

The moves come as the media landscape is shifting dramatically. Cable and telecom companies are acquiring content makers to better compete with the likes of popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.

Fox shareholders are set to vote on Disney's offer July 27.