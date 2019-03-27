Utah 'extreme stalking' case hones in on Hawaii man

A warning sign and a police officer's vehicle are stationed at Walt Gilmore's home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The Utah family has become the victim of extreme stalking involving unwanted service providers repeatedly being sent to their home, according to the homeowner and police. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP) less A warning sign and a police officer's vehicle are stationed at Walt Gilmore's home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The Utah family has become the victim of extreme stalking involving unwanted service providers ... more Photo: Laura Seitz, AP Photo: Laura Seitz, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Utah 'extreme stalking' case hones in on Hawaii man 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah family that says it has been inundated with hundreds of unwanted service providers repeatedly being sent to their home has a protective injunction against a Hawaii man, but police have yet to arrest him and won't say if he's a suspect.

A Utah judge granted Walt Gilmore's family the stalking injunction on Jan. 28, ordering 43-year-old Loren Okamura of Honolulu, Hawaii, not to contact the family.

Gilmore and North Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam say the stalking hasn't stopped since that order was issued.

Gwilliam says he can't comment on suspects because of an ongoing investigation. He says detectives haven't ruled out the possibility that more than one person is responsible.

Okamura didn't return a phone call seeking comment or answer at an address listed for him.