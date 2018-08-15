Uber narrows 2Q loss as company polishes tarnished image





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is still struggling to make money while the ride-hailing service's CEO deals with the headaches left behind by his predecessor.

The second-quarter results released Wednesday show Uber's pioneering service continues to reel in more passengers and revenue, despite a variety of debacles that tarnished its reputation and spurred some disillusioned riders to defect to its main U.S. rival, Lyft.

That has further complicated Uber's efforts to prove it can mature into a profitable business.

The San Francisco company lost $891 million from April through June, narrowing from a $1.06 billion loss a year ago.

Gross bookings on the ride-hailing service brought in $12 billion, up 41 percent from a year ago. Those numbers are encouraging because it shows Uber is still attracting riders in droves.