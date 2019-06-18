Twice burned: Winklevii overshadowed by Zuckerberg yet again

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, Tyler Winklevoss, left, and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of Gemini Trust Co., appear on the Fox Business Network, in New York. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are once again seeing Mark Zuckerberg steal their thunder with Facebook’s Libra digital currency. less FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, Tyler Winklevoss, left, and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of Gemini Trust Co., appear on the Fox Business Network, in New York. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Twice burned: Winklevii overshadowed by Zuckerberg yet again 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First they accused Mark Zuckerberg of lifting their idea for Facebook. Now, 15 years later, Harvard twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are once again seeing the Facebook CEO steal their thunder.

In the intervening years, the Winklevii, as they're frequently known, have been successful Bitcoin investors. But now their latest venture, an exchange for Bitcoin-like currencies, risks being overshadowed by Facebook's Libra digital currency.

Libra, launched this week after months of speculation, hopes to be the first Bitcoin-like currency with mass appeal, thanks to its backing by familiar corporations like Uber, Visa and Mastercard. But there are already privacy concerns and worries about regulation.