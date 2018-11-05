TVA announces solar installations being built for Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority have announced an agreement with two developers to build the largest solar installations in Tennessee and Alabama.

John Bradley, TVA's senior vice president of Economic Development, said Friday that the projects will result in 377 megawatt output between the two facilities as part of an agreement to supply Facebook's data center in Huntsville, Alabama with 100 percent renewable energy.

The two locations of the facilities are First Solar in Colbert County, Alabama and NextEra Energy Resources in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Doug Perry, TVA vice president of Commercial Energy Solutions, says the federal utility plans on investing $8 billion in renewable energy over the next 20 years.