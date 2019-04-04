Streaming to subscriptions: Video games enter new frontiers

NEW YORK (AP) — The video game industry is entering new frontiers.

In the past, you plunked down $60 at GameStop for a copy of Grand Theft Auto or Madden NFL and played it out — after which you could trade it in or let it gather dust.

Now, you'll increasingly have the choice of subscribing to games, playing for free or possibly just streaming them over the internet to your phone or TV. Google has announced a game streaming service called Stadia, and Apple is offering a subscription service for games.

Welcome to a new world of experimentation in an industry that hasn't been seriously shaken up since Nintendo launched its home gaming console in the U.S. in 1986 or when mobile gaming surged in popularity a decade ago.