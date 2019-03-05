Huawei opens Brussels security lab in bid to reassure EU

FILE - This Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, shows company signage on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development center in Dongguan, in south China's Guangdong province. China says the U.S. is using a double standard in claiming Chinese law requires telecoms giant Huawei to violate other countries' information security. less FILE - This Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, shows company signage on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development center in Dongguan, in south China's Guangdong province. China says the ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Huawei opens Brussels security lab in bid to reassure EU 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BRUSSELS (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei is opening a cybersecurity lab in Brussels as it tries to win over European leaders in its fight against U.S. allegations that it poses a national security risk.

Company executives on Tuesday inaugurated the Huawei European Cybersecurity Center, which will allow customers to review the source code that runs its network gear.

Huawei is the world's biggest maker of telecom infrastructure for new high-speed 5G networks. However, the U.S. has been lobbying allies to shun Huawei because of fears that its equipment could facilitate digital espionage by China's communist leaders.

The new lab gives Huawei a venue to reassure EU policymakers about its cybersecurity credentials.

It opened a similar center in Germany in November and funds a government-run British testing site.