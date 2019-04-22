Homeless shelter, looming IPOs have San Francisco on edge

In this photo taken Monday, April 15, 2019, resident Wallace Lee helps lead the fight against a new homeless shelter during a neighborhood meeting in San Francisco. The city of San Francisco, which has too little housing and too many homeless people sleeping in the streets, is teeming with anxiety and vitriol these days. A large new homeless shelter is on track to go up along a scenic waterfront area dotted with high-rise luxury condos, prompting outrage from some residents.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of San Francisco, which has too little housing and too many homeless people sleeping in the streets, is teeming with anxiety and vitriol these days.

A large new homeless shelter is on track to go up along a scenic waterfront area dotted with high-rise luxury condos, prompting outrage from some residents. They say they were blindsided and even shouted down Mayor London Breed at a recent meeting.

Supporters, including tech leaders Marc Benioff and Jack Dorsey, say the city is in crisis and everyone should do their part to help the homeless.

There are other signs of angst related to housing.

San Francisco companies Pinterest and Lyft went public, and Uber and Slack are coming, prompting fears of new millionaires snapping up every home in sight.