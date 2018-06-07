Google stops political ads in Washington following lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — Google has stopped accepting political ads in Washington on the same day changes to the state's campaign-finance reporting requirements and enforcement procedures take effect.

Google's action Thursday comes just days after state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the company, along with Facebook, saying the tech firms are not obeying state law on political-ad transparency, The Seattle Times reports .

Thursday is also the day a new law that alters elements of the state's campaign finance laws took effect.

The state Public Disclosure Commission issued regulations related to that bill and passed an emergency rule that clarified that digital ad companies like Google are subject to state law requiring them to maintain publicly available information about political ads, just like television stations and other media.

Two lawsuits filed in King County Superior Court Monday say the companies have for years been in violation of the law that requires them to keep detailed records about who is paying for online political ads on their platforms.

