Google Maps mistakenly shows 'McCain Senate Office Building'
Matthew Daly and Jill Colvin, Associated Press
Updated
Google Maps screenshot.
Photo: Google Maps
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2014 file photo, the Capitol is seen from the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. A proposal to rename the Russell Senate Office building after Arizona Sen. John McCain appears to be gaining bipartisan support, but success is far from assured. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer proposed renaming the Senate’s oldest office building in McCain’s honor after the veteran Republican senator died Aug. 25, 2018, from brain cancer. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Davenport, Iowa. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
FILE - In this June 3, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greets the audience as he arrives to deliver a speech in Singapore. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., celebrates in Miami after winning the Florida Republican presidential primary. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Charles Dharapak, AP
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door session on Capitol Hill in Washington, where Republican senators met on the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2008, file photo, Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., uses a cheetah hand puppet to make her husband laugh as they ride the "Straight Talk Express" campaign bus to a polling station in Charleston, S.C., on the day of South Carolina's Republican presidential primary. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. less
Photo: Charles Dharapak, AP
FILE - In this June 24, 1992, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds up an article from the Washington Times during a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. less
Photo: John Duricka, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2008, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, and Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greet each other at the start of a townhall-style presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate John McCain, center, joins vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, left, and her family following her speech at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP
FILE - In this July 14, 1961, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. John S. McCain III, left, and his parents, Rear Adm. John S. McCain Jr., right, and Roberta Wright McCain stand in front of a plaque with an image of his grandfather, Adm. John S. McCain, as the Naval Air Station Meridian McCain Field is commissioned and named in honor of Adm. McCain in Meridian, Miss. An aide says that U.S. Sen. John McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: File, AP
FILE - In this March 14, 1973, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain, center, is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., to Hanoi, Vietnam's Gia Lam Airport, after McCain was released from captivity. An aide says that McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Horst Faas, AP
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by CBS, U.S. Navy Lt. Commander John S. McCain lies injured in North Vietnam. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (CBS via AP, File) less
Photo: UNCREDITED, AP
FILE - In this May 25, 1973, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon, left, in Washington, after McCain's release from a prisoner of war camp in North Vietnam. An aide says that McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Harvey Georges, AP
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, is hugged by former North Vietnam Col. Bui Tin on Capitol Hill in Washington after a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on POW and MIA affairs. Tin oversaw a military prison operation dubbed the "Hanoi Hilton," where McCain was held prisoner during the Vietnam War. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Dennis Cook, AP
With a police escort, a procession follows the hearse carrying the late Arizona Sen. John McCain along Interstate 17 on the way to Phoenix, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Anthem, Ariz.
Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP
Dozens line Interstate 17 as they wait for the procession with the hearse carrying the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Anthem, Ariz.
Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2007, file photo, Republican presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain listens to a question at the Hudson Institute's New York Briefing Council in New York. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate John McCain acknowledges the crowed as he goes on stage at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2008, file photo, Presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., center, and his wife, Cindy, greet Richard Brothers on their way to a house party in Tilton, N.H. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential nominee John McCain embraces his mother, Roberta, following his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
FILE - In this May 24, 1999, file photo, Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., jokingly holds the Profile in Courage award as if he intends to keep it, as co-winner, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., looks on at right during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. In back row are their spouses, Victoria Kennedy, left, and Cindy McCain. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. less
Photo: Elise Amendola, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2008, file photo, former Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, right, introduces his daughter Meghan at a campaign stop in Washington, Pa. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP
A military veteran pays his respects, as John McCain has discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, at the entrance to the McCain ranch complex in Cornville, Ariz., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. less
Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Tampa, Fla. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2000, file photo, confetti falls on Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife, Cindy, at the end of their 114th New Hampshire town hall meeting with voters at the Peterborough Town House in Peterborough, N.H. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 1992, file photo, Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., left, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs, listens to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a former POW in Vietnam, during a hearing of the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. less
Photo: Ron Edmonds, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Va. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
This screenshot taken on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from the Google Maps website displays what it calls the "McCain Senate Office Building." Lawmakers are debating a proposal to rename the Russell Senate office building after the late Sen. John McCain, but Google Maps was already displaying it on Wednesday as "McCain Senate Office Building." (Google Maps via AP) less
Photo: AP
Photo: Google Maps
Google Maps screenshot.
Photo: Google Maps
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google Maps wasn't waiting for the Senate.
While lawmakers debated a proposal to rename a building after the late Sen. John McCain, Google Maps displayed "McCain Senate Office Building" on its website for several hours Wednesday.
A search for "Russell Senate Office Building" directed users to the same building. The error was fixed later Wednesday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., proposed renaming the Russell building in McCain's honor after the Arizona Republican died Saturday from brain cancer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he'll form a bipartisan panel to solicit ideas on ways to honor McCain.
Google said in a statement Wednesday that it empowers people to contribute local knowledge to its maps, "but we recognize that there may be occasional inaccuracies or premature changes suggested by users."
It was not clear how the error occurred.
The mix-up comes as President Donald Trump has charged Google and other U.S. tech companies of bias and unequal treatment, including rigging search results "so that almost all stories & news is BAD." On Wednesday, Trump tweeted a video that accused Google of promoting former President Barack Obama's State of the Union addresses on its home page, but not his.
"#StopTheBias," Trump tweeted.
A Google spokesperson disputed the allegation, saying Google's homepage did highlight the livestream of Trump's State of the Union on Jan. 30, 2018. They added that the company has "historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address" and didn't do so in either 2009 or 2017.
The promotion does not appear in screenshots captured by Wayback Machine, an Internet archive site, throughout the day on Jan. 30. But Google provided a link to a Trump-focused Reddit page that features an image of the Google homepage advertising the speech with the words: "Live! Watch President Trump's State of the Union Address on YouTube."