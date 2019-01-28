Facebook tightens EU political ad rules ahead of election

LONDON (AP) — Facebook says it's tightening up requirements for political ads in the European Union ahead of bloc-wide elections scheduled for the spring, its latest effort to fight misinformation on its platforms.

The social media giant said Monday that political ad buyers will need to have their identities confirmed before placing ads, which will also be entered into a public archive.

The rules are similar to those the company put in place last year in the U.S., Britain and Brazil.

Facebook says it's also planning to set up two regional operations centers focused on election integrity in Dublin and Singapore, to help support its efforts to combat fake news.

Hundreds of millions of people in 27 EU member countries are set to vote in May for 705 lawmakers in the bloc's parliament.