Facebook says it's limiting false stories for India election

NEW DELHI (AP) — Facebook says it is preparing for Indian elections by working to limit false stories, videos and photos on its platform.

It says it is tying up with fact checkers and media organizations that are flagging false information and helping reduce its spread.

Its assurances come as the Election Commission of India tries to rein in social media giants like Google, Twitter and Facebook to prevent the spread of politically motivated manipulative information and protect user data.

Indian politicians increasingly are using social media to run campaign advertisements, share political songs and interact with young voters.

Polling in the general election is to take place in stages from April 11 to May 19.