Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Barbara Ortutay, Ap Technology Writer
Updated
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 1of/26
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 26
FILE- In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE- In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 2 of 26
According to the New York Times, attempts were made to influence the "Unite the Right" campaign and rally in Charlottesville.
According to the New York Times, attempts were made to influence the "Unite the Right" campaign and rally in Charlottesville.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image 3 of 26
According to the New York Times, attempts were also made to influence the #AbolishICE campaign.
According to the New York Times, attempts were also made to influence the #AbolishICE campaign.
Photo: Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Image 4 of 26
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American ... more
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Image 5 of 26
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) less
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target ... more
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press
Image 6 of 26
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., left, accompanied by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., right, takes a photo as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., left, accompanied by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., right, takes a photo as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 7 of 26
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., center, questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., center, questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 8 of 26
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses before taking his seat to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo, Alex Brandon) less
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses before taking his seat to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of ... more
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Image 9 of 26
Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, questions Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., left, during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Zuckerberg apologized, defended his company, and jousted with questioners while agreeing with others during his first-ever congressional testimony. Early reviews on his effort to restore trust with lawmakers and the public were mostly positive. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg less
Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, questions Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., left, during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees ... more
Photo: Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg
Image 10 of 26
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, second from left questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo, Alex Brandon) less
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, second from left questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about ... more
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Image 11 of 26
Code Pink activists protest Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg before he testifies before the Senate judiciary and commerce committees on Capitol Hill over social media data breach, on April 10, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS) less
Code Pink activists protest Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg before he testifies before the Senate judiciary and commerce committees on Capitol Hill over social media data breach, on April 10, 2018 in Washington, ... more
Photo: Olivier Douliery, TNS
Image 12 of 26
A woman wearing a blue and green pointy wig, aiming to look like a Russian troll, arrives before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives at a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
A woman wearing a blue and green pointy wig, aiming to look like a Russian troll, arrives before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives at a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 13 of 26
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. less
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 ... more
Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images
Image 14 of 26
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 15 of 26
An aide to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg closes a binder of notes left on the table as Zuckerberg takes a short break from testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
An aide to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg closes a binder of notes left on the table as Zuckerberg takes a short break from testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 16 of 26
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., arrives after a break during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Zuckerberg apologized, defended his company, and jousted with questioners while agreeing with others during his first-ever congressional testimony. Early reviews on his effort to restore trust with lawmakers and the public were mostly positive. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg less
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., arrives after a break during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April ... more
Photo: Al Drago, Bloomberg
Image 17 of 26
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. less
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, April 10, 2018 in ... more
Photo: JIM WATSON, AFP/Getty Images
Image 18 of 26
Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, front left, and Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, front right, speak with aides as Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., not pictured, testifies before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Zuckerberg apologized, defended his company, and jousted with questioners while agreeing with others during his first-ever congressional testimony. Early reviews on his effort to restore trust with lawmakers and the public were mostly positive. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg less
Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, front left, and Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, front right, speak with aides as Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of ... more
Photo: Al Drago, Bloomberg
Image 19 of 26
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, takes a drink of water while testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, takes a drink of water while testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 20 of 26
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 21 of 26
Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks as Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., not pictured, testifies before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Zuckerberg apologized, defended his company, and jousted with questioners while agreeing with others during his first-ever congressional testimony. Early reviews on his effort to restore trust with lawmakers and the public were mostly positive. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg less
Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks as Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., not pictured, testifies before a ... more
Photo: Al Drago, Bloomberg
Image 22 of 26
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., points to a sign held by an aide as he questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who appears before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., points to a sign held by an aide as he questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who appears before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 23 of 26
Life-sized cutouts depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing "Fix Fakebook" T-shirts are displayed by advocacy group, Avaaz, on the South East Lawn of the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, ahead of Zuckerberg's appearance before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing. less
Life-sized cutouts depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing "Fix Fakebook" T-shirts are displayed by advocacy group, Avaaz, on the South East Lawn of the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 24 of 26
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, top center left, leave a meeting with Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. less
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, top center left, leave a meeting with Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
Image 26 of 26
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms. The company said it removed more than 30 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in “coordinated” behavior and appeared to be fake. less
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook said it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms.
The company said it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated" political behavior and appeared to be fake.
Facebook stopped short of saying the effort was aimed at influencing the U.S. midterm elections in November, although the timing of the suspicious activity would be consistent with such an attempt.
Now Playing:
Democrats on the House intelligence committee released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency, giving the fullest picture yet of Russia's attempt to sow racial and political division in the U.S. (May 10)
According to a Facebook official, the company held briefings in the House and Senate this week. The official declined to be named because the briefings were private. Facebook disclosed its findings after The New York Times reported on them earlier Tuesday.
The company said it doesn't know who is behind the efforts, but said there may be connections to Russia. Facebook said it has found some connections between the accounts it removed and the accounts connected to Russia's Internet Research Agency that it removed before and after the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.
The earliest page was created in March 2017. Facebook says more than 290,000 accounts followed at least one of the fake pages. The most followed Facebook Pages had names such as "Aztlan Warriors," ''Black Elevation," ''Mindful Being," and "Resisters."
Facebook says the pages ran about 150 ads for $11,000 on Facebook and Instagram, paid for in U.S. and Canadian dollars. The first ad was created in April 2017; the last was created in June 2018.
The company added that the perpetrators have been "more careful to cover their tracks" than in 2016, in part because of steps Facebook has taken to prevent abuse over the past year. For example, they used virtual private networks and internet phone services, and paid third parties to run ads on their behalf.
__
Associated Press Writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this story from Washington.