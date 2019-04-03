Face recognition researcher fights Amazon over biased AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Facial recognition technology was already seeping into everyday life — from your photos on Facebook to police scans of mugshots — when Joy Buolamwini noticed a serious glitch: Some of the software couldn't detect dark-skinned faces like hers.

That revelation sparked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher to launch a project that's having an outsize influence on the debate over how artificial intelligence should be deployed in the real world.

Her tests on software created by brand-name tech firms such as Amazon, Microsoft and IBM uncovered much higher error rates in classifying the gender of darker-skinned women than for lighter-skinned men. Some of those systems are used by police.

Microsoft and IBM sought to fix the errors. Amazon responded by criticizing her research methods.

A coalition of AI researchers on Wednesday came to her defense.