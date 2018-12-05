EU steps up fight against Russian 'fake news' ahead of vote

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union authorities want internet companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter to file monthly reports on their progress eradicating Russian-backed "fake news" from their platforms ahead of elections next year.

EU officials unveiled the measures on Wednesday as part of an action plan to counter disinformation in the lead up to the continent-wide vote in the spring.

The internet companies will have to submit their reports from January to May, when 27 EU member countries are scheduled to vote.

Officials from the EU's executive Commission said they'll add a "rapid alert system," beef up budgets and add expert staff and data analysis tools to help combat fake news.

Google, Facebook, Twitter and browser maker Mozilla signed up in September to a voluntary code of conduct on fighting disinformation.