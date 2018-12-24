Did 2018 usher in a creeping tech dystopia?

We may remember 2018 as the year when technology's dystopian potential became clear.

That ranges from Facebook's role in enabling the harvesting of our personal data for election interference to a seemingly unending series of revelations about the dark side of Silicon Valley's connect-everything ethos.

More awaits us in 2019, as surveillance and data-collection efforts ramp up and artificial intelligence systems start sounding more human.

But there are also countermeasures afoot in Congress and state government — and even among tech-firm employees who are more active about ensuring their work is put to positive ends.

Artificial intelligence expert Meredith Whittaker says one positive outcome from these scandals is "a growing public awareness that there's an accountability crisis in tech."