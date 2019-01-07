CES 2019: It's all about the games (and AI)

The Breadbot automatic bread baking machine is on display at the Wilkinson Baking Company booth during CES Unveiled at CES International, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Breadbot automatic bread baking machine is on display at the Wilkinson Baking Company booth during CES Unveiled at CES International, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Photo: John Locher, AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The CES 2019 gadget show is revving up in Las Vegas. Here are the latest findings and observations from Associated Press reporters on the ground as technology's biggest trade event gets underway.

BRING ON THE GAMES

Enough about self-driving cars. A big contingent at the CES 2019 gadget show would rather hear about better video games.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang got a big round of applause Sunday night when he told a crowd at the Las Vegas tech conference that he'd spend more time talking gaming than autonomous driving.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker's computer graphics technology is used in both industries. But it was his unveiling of a new gaming-oriented graphics processor that elicited the biggest cheers.

Huang also detailed how his company's advances in artificial intelligence and a graphics technology called "ray tracing" are helping to generate ever-more-realistic scenery in popular games like Anthem and Battlefield V.

This year's CES is less focused on autonomous cars as last year's, though there's ongoing buzz about self-driving innovations. Ride-hailing service Lyft says after launching a self-driving Las Vegas taxi service at last year's CES, it's now had almost 30,000 paid rides.

A CENTURY OLD CES FIRST-TIMER

You wouldn't expect to find the maker of Pampers and Bounty paper towels at the world's largest technology conference.

But here's consumer goods company Procter & Gamble at CES 2019, showing off heated razors and a toothbrush that uses artificial intelligence. (Sorry if you were expecting self-changing diapers.)

Procter & Gamble, which was founded more than 180 years ago, said it's the first time it has been an exhibitor at CES. The company said it needs to infuse technology into everyday products to keep up with what customers want.

Among the goods on display: a waterproof Gillette razor that heats up to 122 degrees; an Oral-B toothbrush that tells you if you're missing areas when brushing; and a wand-like device called Opte that scans the skin and releases serum that covers up age spots and other discoloration.

Although some of the products have been sold in test runs, pricing hasn't been set yet. But expect to pay a lot more than the ordinary stuff currently on drugstore shelves.

AP reporters Matt O'Brien and Joseph Pisani contributed to this report.