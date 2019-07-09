Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE

BOSTON (AP) — Civil rights activists are complaining about the potential for abuse following confirmation that at least three states have scanned millions of driver's license photos on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The scans happened without the drivers' knowledge or consent. Records obtained by the Georgetown University Law Center on Privacy and Technology provided the first proof of the scans in Utah, Vermont and Washington. Those states offer driving privileges to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

ICE spokesman Matthew Bourke declined to comment on whether the scans had been used to arrest or deport anyone.