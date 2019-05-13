2020 hopeful Biden says he's open to breaking up Facebook

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Biden says he is open to breaking up technology giants like Facebook and is praising Sen. Elizabeth Warren, his rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, who is championing such a policy.

Biden told The Associated Press on Monday that breaking up large technology companies is "something we should take a really hard look at."

He says it's premature to make a final judgment on dismantling the firms but criticized the Trump administration for not paying enough attention to antitrust issues.

Warren has made targeting the consolidated power of some of the world's largest tech companies a central part of her presidential run. Biden praised Warren as "one of the brightest people I've dealt with."

Biden says, "I think she has a very strong case to be made."