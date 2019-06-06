Zumiez: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) _ Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $793,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $212.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $224 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $223.5 million.

Zumiez shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.65, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUMZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUMZ