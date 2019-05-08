Zogenix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

Zogenix shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.19, a climb of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZGNX