Xperi: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xperi Corp. (XPER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The provider of chip technology for small electronic devices posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $100.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Xperi said it expects revenue in the range of $109 million to $124 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $415 million to $430 million.

Xperi shares have declined 45 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.53, a decline of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

