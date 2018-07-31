https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/XO-Group-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13119195.php
XO Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ XO Group Inc. (XOXO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.3 million.
The New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.
The newlywed and pregnancy website operator posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period.
XO Group shares have climbed 69 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 70 percent in the last 12 months.
