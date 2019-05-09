Wynn: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $104.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

Wynn shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $136.24, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.

