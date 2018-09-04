Workday: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $86.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 36 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $671.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirty-five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $663.1 million.

Workday shares have climbed 54 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $156.72, a climb of 44 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDAY