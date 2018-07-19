https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Westamerica-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13088993.php
Westamerica: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $18 million.
The San Rafael, California-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.
The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.
Westamerica shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 10 percent in the last 12 months.
