Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Mar. 11-Mar. 15.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
American Tower REIT .90 from .84
Americold Realty Trust .20 from .1875
Applied Materials .21 from .20
Danaher Corp .17 from .16
Gentex .115 from .11
Independent Bank .44 from .38
Innovative Ind Properties .45 from .35
Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt .23 from .20
Owens Realty Mortgage .24 from .20
Switch Cl A .0294 from .0147
Trinity Industries .17 from .13
US Physical Therapy .27 from .23
Vail Resorts 1.76 from 1.47
Wyndham Destinations .45 from .41
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Capital Southwest .10
Ellington Financial .14
FBL Financial Group 1.50
Goosehead Insurance Cl A .41
J.Jill 1.15
Scorpio Tankers .10
Verisk Analytics .25
g- Canadian funds
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Arconic .02 from .06
Mannatech .125 from .50
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
DropCar Inc 1 for 6 reverse split
Iconix Brand Group Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
Ocean Power Technologies 1 for 20 reverse split
Reebonz Holding Ltd 1 for 8 reverse split
Wipro ADR 4 for 3 split
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc 1 for 6 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Antero Midstream Partners LP - Antero Midstream GP LP (598M)
Esterline Technologies Corp - TransDigm Group (4B)
Nevsun Resources Ltd - Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (1.4B)
Nutrisystem Inc - Trivity Health Inc (1.3B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Air Lease Corp 6.15pc pfd
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Fox Corp Cl A and Cl B
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Gazit-Globe Ltd
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Wright Medical Group
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Antero Midstream GP LP to Antero Midstream Corp
Arsanis Inc to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc