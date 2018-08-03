Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 30-Aug. 3.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Alliance Resources Ptrs .52 from .515

Archrock .132 from .12

Ares Commercial Real Est .29 from .28

Astec Industries .11 from .10

Cboe Global Markets .31 from .27

CNA Financial .35 from .30

CNX Midstream Partners .3361 from .3245

Cheesecake Factory .33 from .29

Cheniere Energy Partners .3361 from .55

Comfort Systems USA .085 from .08

Enviva Parters .63 from .625

Global Partners .475 from .4625

Jefferies Financial Group .125 from .10

Kforce .18 from .12

Kimbell Royalty Partners .43 from .42

Littelfuse .43 from .37

MBT Financial .10 from from .07

Magellan Midstream Ptrs .9575 from .9375

Maxim Integrated Products .46 from .42

Noble Midstream Partners .53 from .52

People Utah .11 from .10

Principal Financial Grp .53 from .52

Provident Finl Svcs .21 from .20

Reinsurance Grp America .60 from .50

Resources Connection .13 from .12

Republic Services .375 from .345

Shell Midstream Partners .365 from .348

Simon Property Group 2.00 from 1.95

South State Corp .35 from .34

Sprague Resources .6675 from .6525

Synchrony Financial .21 from .15

Territorial Bancorp .22 from .20

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Signature Bank .56

Triangle Capital 1.78

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

AllianceBernstein .62 from .73

Oaktree Capital Group .55 from .96

R.R. Donnelley & Sons .03 from .14

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

American Finance Cl A .03918

Chicken Soup Soul Ent A .45

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Idera Pharmaceuticals 1 for 8 rev split

JUM Limited ADS 1 for 10 rev split

Parker Drilling Co 1 for 15 rev split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Foundation Medicine Inc - Roche Holdings Inc (2.4B)

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings - WMIH Corp (3.8B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Cumulus Media Inc Cl A

Opera Limited ADS

Sonos Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Liberty Tax Inc Cl A

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Cl A to Protective Insurance Corp Cl A

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Cl B to Protective Insurance Corp Cl B

Orient Paper Inc to Tech Packaging Inc

Orthofix International N.V. to Orthofix Medical Inc

Strayer Education Inc to Strategic Education Inc