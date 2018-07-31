Wabash: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) _ Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $31.9 million.

The Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $612.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $611.3 million.

Wabash expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.94 to $2 per share.

Wabash shares have fallen nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.80, a rise of nearly 4 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC