WD-40: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $15.9 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $101.3 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings to be $4.51 to $4.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $425 million to $437 million.

WD-40 shares have decreased 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $172.34, a rise of 32 percent in the last 12 months.

