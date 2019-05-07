Voya: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $64 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $194 million, also missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.7 million.

Voya shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $53.65, a rise of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA