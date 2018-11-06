Versartis: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Versartis Inc. (ARAV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share.

Versartis shares have declined 54 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.01, a fall of 43 percent in the last 12 months.

