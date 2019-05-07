https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Vector-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13824735.php
Vector: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15 million.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.
The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $420.9 million in the period.
Vector shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 48% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR
