Unity Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
CLINTON, N.J. (AP) _ Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.7 million.
The Clinton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
Unity Bancorp shares have increased 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 5 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNTY
